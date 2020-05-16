India in New York by Nigaam











In 1970, Narendra Kumar Nigam founded a small company for cutting stones, in India. In 1990 the company was already a major player in the processing of gems. Six years later he opened an office in New York and at the beginning of the new century has created a division for jewelry. Why limit yourself to cut stones when you can also dial in fine jewelry? Together with Oriental Gemco these Indians transplanted in large American cities have created Nigaam brand, which is now one of the luxury jewelers in America.

But there are not only in the US but also in Europe, especially in Britain, Italy and Spain, and also throughout Asia. La Maison is targeted, they explain in New York, to the women category Affluent, sophisticated, who appreciate design combined with skilled craftsmanship in the creation of jewelry. It can also be deduced by simply looking at the kind of collections that proposes the company. That, in some product line has not forgotten the oriental taste, perhaps because it also caters to Asian markets, while in other jewelry has definitely embraced the simplest forms like the West. Alessia Mongrando















