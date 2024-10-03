Advent Calendar with Amabile

It’s already Christmas time and the Advent calendar, which marks the days from December 1st to 24th. Each day, represented by a small window in the calendar, usually hides a sweet, like a chocolate. Except for the Amabile brand, which this year is also offering the Advent Calendar with a new design created by the founder Martina Strazzer.



The mental photograph of Christmas is us with the people we love. It’s like the sweetest childhood memory of the moment when, with eyes full of happiness and surprise, we found ourselves putting up the Christmas tree all together.

Martina Strazzer



In this case, the calendar is made up of 12 boxes, instead of the traditional 24. Each box hides a surprise, designed to accompany the days leading up to Christmas. There are 12 jewels: a necklace, a ring, five pairs of earrings and four gadgets. The Amabile Advent Calendar can be ordered online and is guaranteed to be delivered by the end of November. It is available in both 925 silver at a price of 199.90 euros and in gold-plated 925 silver at a price of 219.90 euros.