In Italy, Pandora has chosen the singer-songwriter Annalisa as its new official ambassador. Annalisa became famous as a solo singer between 2010 and 2011 by participating in the tenth edition of the talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi. Now she will be the protagonist of the 2025 campaign of Pandora Italia in all communication touchpoints: from social channels to the TV commercial, from the windows of Pandora stores located throughout Italy to the brand’s e-commerce site.

In the campaign, Annalisa wears the Yin and Yang pendant charm that represents two opposing forces that continually balance each other and coexist in harmony. The chosen look is a mix of metals, symbols and stories that are part of the Pandora Moments, Timeless and Pandora Essence collections.

