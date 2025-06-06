Annalisa per Pandora
Annalisa per Pandora

Pandora Italia with Annalisa

In Italy, Pandora has chosen the singer-songwriter Annalisa as its new official ambassador. Annalisa became famous as a solo singer between 2010 and 2011 by participating in the tenth edition of the talent show Amici di Maria De Filippi. Now she will be the protagonist of the 2025 campaign of Pandora Italia in all communication touchpoints: from social channels to the TV commercial, from the windows of Pandora stores located throughout Italy to the brand’s e-commerce site.
In the campaign, Annalisa wears the Yin and Yang pendant charm that represents two opposing forces that continually balance each other and coexist in harmony. The chosen look is a mix of metals, symbols and stories that are part of the Pandora Moments, Timeless and Pandora Essence collections.

Orecchini in argento placcati oro 14 carati
Orecchini in argento placcati oro 14 carati Pandora Essence

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello Triple Stone Link in oro e diamanti
Previous Story

It was a Eera for a new brand

Fine Ottocento, un'epoca d'oro per la gioielleria
Next Story

How to recognize Victorian jewelry

Latest from news

Un frame del video di Brosway

Alchemic video for Brosway

Brosway’s new media communication campaign: it’s called Pure Alchemy. The fashion jewelry brand presents a video