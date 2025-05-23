New jewellery inspired by the beauty of nature for Pandora’s summer 2025. The new arrivals are distributed across the collections that characterise the Danish brand and capture the elements that characterise summer: open spaces, sun, sea. The new Pandora Essence collection introduces two new designs with dunes or with enveloping lines inspired by waves and sand. The dune texture has a wavy surface to evoke the rhythm of nature. Both textures are used for rings, bracelets and earrings, ideal for layering and mixing.

The new Pandora Timeless collection features coloured stones and metallic finishes for tennis bracelets and earrings. The idea of ​​the sea also for the Pandora Moments summer collection, inspired by the ocean, which transforms marine elements into jewellery. Pandora ME presents a new aesthetic language in mini charm pendants, made with artisanal techniques and decorated with set synthetic stones and Murano glass sculpted into symbolic or animal shapes. The collection also introduces new stylistic codes: a 14-karat gold-plated texture obtained with a diamond-tipped workmanship and maxi links in sterling silver, declined in two new bracelets.