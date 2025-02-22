The Pandora Essence collection, launched globally in the second quarter of 2024, has had a promising sales response and represents approximately 2% of the Danish group’s revenues. The collection, in the brand’s intentions, expands into the aesthetic space of organic, fluid and natural jewelry design, which constitutes 17% of the global jewelry market, and draws inspiration from the beauty and simplicity of nature’s organic forms.



The natural and soft shapes are, in fact, those that distinguish the jewelry of this line made with 925 sterling silver materials and 14-karat gold plating. As in the case of the gold-plated hoop earrings, formed by two hearts with openwork workmanship. Thanks to the snap closure, a secure fit is guaranteed (119 euros). The open bracelet Cuore Linea Sinuosa is a modern reinterpretation of the classic symbol of love, also in this case in gold-plated silver (179 euros). Also heart-shaped is the wavy band ring, which rises slightly from the finger (79 euros).

