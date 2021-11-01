









Francesca Mo returns to the Subert gallery in Milan (via della Spiga 42) for an exhibition of her jewels (10 November-22 December from Tuesday to Friday from 11 to 18, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays by appointment). The gallery, a space reserved for furniture, art objects and vintage collectibles, is the usual place for the Milanese architect and designer who has been involved in jewelry for years. Francesca Mo, daughter of the sculptor Carlo Mo, in fact, started inventing jewels only through materials that have a history, such as glass pebbles worked by the sea, remains of watches, sands, slabs of semiprecious stones.



More than the materials used (plexiglass, bronze, silver and gold), fantasy and the desire to choose a path radically different from that of traditional jewelery, as in the Only for You and Hover jewelery series, in bronze, are important to the designer. and silver, with white or colored cubic zirconia.















