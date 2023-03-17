Who on the beach, at least once, hasn’t collected shells? However, it is unlikely that this passion has turned into a profession like for Renna Brown-Taher. In truth, the designer no longer only collects shells but she creates them in the form of jewels. Perhaps her luck was to be born in southern California, near the sea. Two shells collected as a child, many years later, were used by Renna’s mother for a bracelet, a gift for her art degree.



The bracelet was followed by a gemology certificate and a master’s degree from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, where she worked for five years, not to mention her passion for dance, which she practiced for a long time. In 2017 the big leap with her own brand Renna Jewels, made with 100% recycled 18-karat gold in New York, where the designer moved. And the shells? They have not disappeared from the horizon. Indeed, they are represented in a large number of jewels, even if they are not the only source of inspiration. 18-karat gold, but also hand-carved gems, such as labradorite or agate, are transformed into jewel-shells, and allow you to stay at the sea all year round.