Noi Gioielli, Florentine goldsmith tradition




The Ponte Vecchio, in Florence, is the destination of many tourists from all over the world. But it is also a historical place of Florentine jewelry. And a stone’s throw from this iconic place is the Noi Gioielli, laboratory and brand founded by Leonardo Chilleri in 1985. Consistent with the location, inserted in the heart of the Florentine tradition, Noi Gioielli’s rings, necklaces and bracelets are also in perfect goldsmith style. of the city: gold and silver chiseled in small embroideries, with curls and scrolls that recall those used in the Renaissance, with the addition in some cases of enamel reinforcements.

Anello in oro bianco e giallo, zaffiro, diamanti
Even with some unusual ideas, such as the ring with a 5 centimeter band (the absolute widest) created a few years ago. For the rest, however, the jewelry of the small Florentine Maison follows the classic canons of Tuscan goldsmiths. The same jeweler, among other things, also offers another line of silver and stone jewelry, at a more affordable price, with the Leochilleri brand.

Orecchini in oro bianco e giallo, diamanti
Collana con pendente in oro bianco e giallo, diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e giallo, rubino, diamanti
Anello in oro, opale, diamanti
Bracciale in oro 18 carati, smalto
Bracciale in oro 18 carati, smalto, diamanti

Collezione Mistica, orecchini in oro 18 carati, smalto, diamanti
Collezione Mistica, orecchini in oro 18 carati, smalto, diamanti







