









Perhaps it is difficult to live without faith, but faith is not necessarily everything. This must have been the reasoning they made to Croce del Sud, a company from Arezzo (Italy) which in 20212 launched the Amen jewelry brand. A very different idea from that of the usual jewelry brands. Amen, in fact, was born with the proposal of jewelry engraved on silver with prayers or other names and phrases of a religious nature. It was an initiative, that of the entrepreneur Giovanni Licastro, which was successful. The collection of rosaries to be worn as necklaces, or the ring engraved with the words of a prayer such as Our Father, have identified a thriving market in Italy, a country where Catholics are only in the vast majority.



Driven by the success of jewels linked to religion, however, Amen felt the need to broaden the horizon and now offers jewels that have nothing spiritual, if you do not want to consider butterflies a divine work. Although Amen emphasizes the symbolic value of the colorful flying insect. The butterflies collection is made of 925 silver, in natural or pink color, with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia and includes rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.