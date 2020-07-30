Nimb, anti-aggression ring











Nimb is a ring which sounds an alarm in case of danger ♦

There is a jewel that is most precious of all: safety. Nimb is not the first jewel that tries to combine both aspects, the aesthetic one and the tranquility of the wearer, as in the case of the anti-aggression necklace (we talked about it here). Nimb, on the other hand, is a ring with a hidden button that allows you to send an emergency alarm to predefined contacts with the touch of a thumb. When the wearer feels in difficulty, for example if he is threatened, he presses the button and holds it for three seconds: this is enough to send a message with his profile and position.



Once the alarm starts, an operator will send a message within 10 seconds and call within 30 seconds. If no one answers, they will send first responders, friends, family members or other people with Nimb. The ring takes into account the movements and follows the position in real time, so that the recipient of the message will always know where to locate the wearer. When using the mobile application connected to Nimb you can choose and configure your own security circles: emergency services, the best friend, the family, people nearby. To underline that this ring was promoted by a woman who years ago suffered an attack in broad daylight, Ekaterina Romanovskay. From this bad experience came the idea of ​​a safety device, but also nice to wear. Pricing: A single ring costs $ 23.95 per month in a subscription. Giulia Netrese













