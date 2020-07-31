A jewel in the shape of a covid-19











For jewelry, there are those who are inspired by flowers, some by stars and some, now, by covid-19. Well yes, if you want to be contaminate by the idea of ​​wearing a jewel with the shape of the evil virus you, can now do it: the idea is by Barbara Abaterusso, italian designer with roots in Puglia and with showroom in Rome. With the help of the goldsmith master Paolo Mangano, the designer conceived the Co-Vid jewel. It is a blackened silver pendant with rubies and yellow sapphires. This first model will be followed by other versions, in bronze and diamonds and, on request, also in gold and platinum.



During the lockdown I was looking for an image that could stop time, a small art object capable of sublimating the emotions of those days and offering itself to the world as a symbol of rebirth.

Barbara Abaterusso

After the coronavirus pendant, in any case, Barbara Abaterusso already has in mind new collections called Chains, Buttons, Lace and Embroidery, which will be presented in the coming months. Hoping that in the meantime the virus, the real one, has disappeared.

















