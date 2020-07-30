Double-sided for Marie Mas











Marie Mas, brand of the Parisian designer Marie Cabirou, who loves to move her jewels (as we have explained here), offers her Summer Swinging Stones. They are jewels with a double-sided design, with mother of pearl on one side and semi-precious stones like malachite on the other. Beyond the romantic associations of inspiration with the summer (walks in the twilight by the sea, quiet evenings in the lightness of the breeze, travel) the collection does not renounce the playful aspect that characterizes the brand, which uses patented techniques to add mobility to jewelry.

There are, for example, reversible drop-shaped earrings in 18-carat pink gold, which have green malachite on one side and white mother-of-pearl on the other. The necklace too can be worn showing the malachite (green) side or the mother of pearl (white) side. The collection includes 16 pieces (necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings) made of 18-carat pink gold. Bracelets and necklaces can be stacked together to create a more playful design and have adjustable closures.

To me a moving jewel is a gentle reminder of the freedom we have to change everyday. A reminder that there is always a brighter side.

Marie Cabirou













