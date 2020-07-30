ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — July 30, 2020 at 4:00 am

Double-sided for Marie Mas




Marie Mas, brand of the Parisian designer Marie Cabirou, who loves to move her jewels (as we have explained here), offers her Summer Swinging Stones. They are jewels with a double-sided design, with mother of pearl on one side and semi-precious stones like malachite on the other. Beyond the romantic associations of inspiration with the summer (walks in the twilight by the sea, quiet evenings in the lightness of the breeze, travel) the collection does not renounce the playful aspect that characterizes the brand, which uses patented techniques to add mobility to jewelry.

Pendente in oro rosa con malachite e madreperla
Pendente in oro rosa con malachite e madreperla

There are, for example, reversible drop-shaped earrings in 18-carat pink gold, which have green malachite on one side and white mother-of-pearl on the other. The necklace too can be worn showing the malachite (green) side or the mother of pearl (white) side. The collection includes 16 pieces (necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings) made of 18-carat pink gold. Bracelets and necklaces can be stacked together to create a more playful design and have adjustable closures.

Collana in oro rosa con malachite
Collana in oro rosa con malachite

To me a moving jewel is a gentle reminder of the freedom we have to change everyday. A reminder that there is always a brighter side.
Marie Cabirou

Collana della collezione Summer Swinging Stones
Collana della collezione Summer Swinging Stones
Orecchini della collezione Summer Swinging Stones
Orecchini della collezione Summer Swinging Stones
Orecchini in oro rosa e malachite
Orecchini in oro rosa e malachite
Orecchini in oro rosa e madreperla
Orecchini in oro rosa e madreperla







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *