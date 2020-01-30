Nikos Koulis, unique pieces and an award in New York











Nikos Koulis triumphed in New York. In fact, in January, the Gem Awards, an event organized by Jewelers of America, which are considered the Oscars of jewelry, were held for the eighteenth time. And in the large and luxurious environment of Cipriani 42nd Street, the Gem Award for Jewelry Design, the last of the three awards foreseen at the event, was awarded to the Greek designer, who beat Ana Khouri and Carlo Traglio of the Italian brand Vhernier.



Nikos Koulis is undoubtedly one of the jewelry talents that have emerged in recent years. In addition, it is very well known in the USA, also thanks to the distribution with two big names like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. Alongside the most acclaimed collections, such as the famous Oui, Koulis also designs and manufactures unique pieces of high jewelery, without forgetting their own style, but with the addition of particularly precious stones, as in the case of the Toi & Moi ring composed of a large oval pink sapphire and a cushion cut emerald, a trilliant cut diamond and baguette diamonds set on white gold and black enamel.















