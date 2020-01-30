Fidia jewels, Florentine goldsmithery











From the ancient traditions of Florentine goldsmithery to modern jewelery: the path of Fidia gioielli ♦ ︎

A tradition that comes straight from the Renaissance artisans. And, in addition, the desire for innovation typical of young people. In 1988 Simone Innocenti entered the artisan goldsmith workshop of his father, Sergio Innocenti, with the desire to update the technology, but without losing the creative capacity of the ancient goldsmith shops, where the activity is marked by the work of a master craftsman. That is, the two sides of the same coin or, if you prefer, of the same ring.



The activity of the founder of the workshop, now evolved into a small company, began in the post-war period in the ancient district of San Frediano. Sergio Innocenti was very young when he took his first steps in an old artisan workshop, where he learned the secrets of gold and precious stones. And, in particular, the Florentine style, with the techniques of repoussage, fretwork and inlay. But also in the processing of glazes. Become skilled and with experienced, Innocenti at the beginning of the seventies he set up his own business. And he succeeded in highlighting himself: for Settepassi Faraone he created five unique gold pieces, designed by great Italian designers, including the Great Pyramid in gold, silver and plexiglass, exhibited in Palazzo Strozzi in 1980 for the exhibition Design with gold. He also worked for the Bulgari maison, with pieces made of silver, onyx and white maple wood. In short, a long career, studded with many awards. A story that continues. Lavinia Andorno













