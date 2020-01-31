Dolce & Gabbana debut at Baselworld











Good hit scored by Baselworld: a prestigious brand, Dolce & Gabbana, arrives at the jewelery and watch fair. In short, after the forfeit of Gucci, another fashion brand, which has decided to focus more on watches and jewelry, will participate in the fair that this year takes place from April 30 to May 5. Dolce & Gabbana will find its place in the prestigious Hall 1.0.



We are delighted to welcome Dolce & Gabbana to Baselworld and to start working together. We are starting a creative process that will allow Dolce & Gabbana to express not only its uniqueness to the 80,000 visitors expected, but also to benefit from the program we are putting in place to keep the international community alive throughout the year, digitally and physically. Because this is precisely our vision of a platform of experiences: allowing brands to be unique in their presentation to their audience while benefiting from the networks and powerful Baselworld audience.

Michel Loris-Melikoff, CEO of Baselworld



It is the first time that the Italian group and its international management will be present at the fair with the new proposals of jewels and watches, the result of years of research and technical development, and with the unique creations of the Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria collections. The Dolce & Gabbana brand has already participated in Baselworld in the past, but through an authorized partner for the watch and jewelry collections created for a young audience.



We tiptoed into the watch and jewelery sector knowing that it wasn’t going to be easy. The research work was long and hard, but it was worth it. It is a very fascinating world in which we have brought our values: the love for craftsmanship, the art of handmade, attention to detail and the scrupulous choice of materials.

Domenico Dolce



In recent months Dolce & Gabbana has already presented creations of high jewelery and haute horlogerie whose inspiration is inspired by innovation combined with the many references of the Mediterranean heritage of its origins and the engineering accuracy of the Swiss mechanisms, as well as with its movement owner entirely assembled by hand by the master watchmakers of Geneva.



This world represents an exciting challenge. Every goal we have achieved has taught us that there is more and more to learn, that nothing is impossible when passion drives everything. Today we are happy to take part in this important international event.

Stefano Gabbana

Baselworld will be an accelerator for our business. Michel Loris-Melikoff and his team were able to listen to our needs by proposing an innovative concept that corresponds to our ambitious development strategy. We are delighted to participate in the world’s largest trade show and the largest, largest and only global community platform and will take advantage of all opportunities to take advantage of it.

Alfonso Dolce, CEO of Dolce & Gabbana















