









A new variety of roses inspired by La Côte-aux-Fées, Switzerland, birthplace of Yves Piaget, fourth generation of the family that gave the Maison its name. In 2012 the Maison presented the Piaget Rose jewelry collection. Collection that has become one of the most requested and which is periodically enriched with new pieces. The earrings in rose and white gold and the ring that are added to the collection are enriched with small diamonds that look like drops of dew on the surface. And the inspiration from the roses on these jewels is even more evident.

Read also: Piaget makes roses bloom



The Swiss Maison of the Richemont group is closely linked to the romantic flower par excellence. Yves Piaget, is a fan of roses, so much so that there is also a variety of rose that has his name, the Piaget Rose, with 80 layers of petals. Not only that: this rose gave birth to the Monaco International Rose Competition, a competition between fans of this flower, which each year awards a trophy donated by the Maison Piaget: the trophy, of course, is a golden rose with a diamond, and can be worn like a jewel. But not only.













