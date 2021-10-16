Argento, — October 16, 2021 at 4:20 am

Kurshuni, XtraU autumn




Playing with words has become the norm since smartphones have existed: abbreviations, double meanings, acronyms, are used to communicate faster and in a more fun way, with the addition of a little personal creativity. With this idea, the Kurshuni brand has launched XtraU, the new capsule collection of the made in Istanbul brand. The pun, in this case, is between the word extra, summarized in xtra, and the letter U, which reads in English as you. In the small bijoux collection, the classic (rectangular) baguette cut is reinterpreted in a contemporary version and added to necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings. Kurshuni’s bijoux are in silver and cubic zirconia, light, easily wearable, and with a very affordable price.

Collana in argento placcato con cubic zirconia taglio baguette
The Kurshuni brand, founded in 2002, is an invention of Elif Esra Kurşunlu, architect, and Lokman Kurşunlu, engineer. But, curiously, it started with the glass art studio in Turkey. In fact, at the beginning, Kurshini jewels were designed with precious metals and glass. Later, 925 sterling silver with cubic zirconia stones was chosen. It uses pure 24 karat gold for yellow gold plating and 21 karat gold for rose gold over silver plating.
Bracciale in argento e cubic zirconia
Bracciale in argento placcato oro giallo e cubic zirconia
Bracciale in argento placcato oro rosa e cubic zirconia
Collana in argento e charm con cubic zirconia
Mono orecchini placcato oro rosa
Anello con cubic zirconia taglio baguette
