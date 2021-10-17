bracciale, COLLANE — October 17, 2021 at 4:00 am

Silver in the form of bracelets and necklaces with pendants to add to personalize the jewel: Amore & Baci follows an established trend. Competition in the sector is strong and, to emerge, it is necessary to propose something new without departing from the theme. Silver jewelry with pendants and pearls with colored Murano glass or Swarovski crystals, together with earrings and rings, in fact, also fight a price war, as well as on the aesthetic aspect. The Amore & Baci brand, born in Arezzo (Italy) in 2009, has however managed to carve out its own space. Furthermore, the modular jewels proposed by the brand are frequently renewed and this helps to make the proposals fresh.

Bracciale in argento con elementi rossi
Bracciale in argento con elementi rossi

The encouraging results prompted the management to also explore the rest of Europe and then Canada, the USA and Australia. The brand was born within a goldsmith industry, the Mii of Arezzo, founded in 1986 by Alberto Bigozzi, together with Giuseppe Dragoni, Rolando Morini and Dario Galeotti. The company produces semi-finished products and items for jewelry as well as, of course, the Amore & Baci jewels.
Bracciale con charms
Bracciale con charms

Ciondolo in argento a forma di luna
Ciondolo in argento a forma di luna
Collana Love in argento
Collana Love in argento
Collana di Amore&Baci con perle in vetro di Murano
Collana di Amore&Baci con perle in vetro di Murano

Elemento a forma di Colosseo
Elemento a forma di Colosseo







