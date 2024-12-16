Bracciali Portamifortuna
New Portamifortuna bracelets by Boccadamo

Who doesn’t hope that the new year will bring a little more luck? Dreaming is legitimate, as is wearing lucky charms if you are superstitious. Intercepting this hope is the goal of the Portamifortuna collection by Boccadamo. The new Portamifortuna bracelets, jewelry at an affordable price, are designed to be worn on any occasion, and above all, they can be considered as an amulet.

The bracelets are made of steel in rhodium-plated versions, with yellow gold-plated pendants with white crystals. They are available in four different models: four-leaf clover, heart, cross and padlock, universal symbols linked to superstition and the function of bringing good luck. The novelty lies in the introduction of the elastic mesh, a feature that guarantees a comfortable and versatile fit. For this reason they do not have a closure, they are simply put on by widening the links.
