Boccadamo, anello Nexma
Boccadamo, anello Nexma

Nexma flowers with Boccadamo

Nexma, a collection from the Mediterranean Line by Boccadamo, is updated in a new version. The theme of the flower is the common thread for the bijoux of the Italian brand. In a row, intertwined and repeated as in an embroidery, the four-petal flower of the Nexma collection is the answer to trends in a more modern version, in which regular lines and raised motifs characterize the new edition of this line.

Orecchini in bronzo rodiato e cubic zirconia
Rhodium-plated bronze and cubic zirconia earrings

In the necklaces with circular and oval pendants, in the earrings that rest delicately, as well as in the rigid bracelets that wrap around the wrist and in the band rings, the jewels, in addition to the rhodium-plated version, are dressed in yellow or pink gold and are enriched with cubic zirconia set on the surface of the metal. The line also includes pendants and bracelets, stud earrings and important four-leaf clover rings, in which the flower is the undisputed protagonist.
Pendente in bronzo rodiato e cubic zirconia
Rhodium-plated bronze and cubic zirconia pendant

Orecchini in bronzo con finitura oro giallo e cubic zirconia
Yellow gold-plated bronze and cubic zirconia earrings
Collana con ciondolo in bronzo rodiato e cubic zirconia
Rhodium-plated bronze and cubic zirconia pendant necklace
Orecchini in bronzo con finitura oro rosa e cubic zirconia
Rose gold-plated bronze and cubic zirconia earrings

Anello con diamante topazio imperiale, diamanti navette laterali, smalto nero. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collezione Cocktail, Giovanni Raspini indossata
Orecchini in acciaio finitura Ip gold

