Nexma, a collection from the Mediterranean Line by Boccadamo, is updated in a new version. The theme of the flower is the common thread for the bijoux of the Italian brand. In a row, intertwined and repeated as in an embroidery, the four-petal flower of the Nexma collection is the answer to trends in a more modern version, in which regular lines and raised motifs characterize the new edition of this line.



In the necklaces with circular and oval pendants, in the earrings that rest delicately, as well as in the rigid bracelets that wrap around the wrist and in the band rings, the jewels, in addition to the rhodium-plated version, are dressed in yellow or pink gold and are enriched with cubic zirconia set on the surface of the metal. The line also includes pendants and bracelets, stud earrings and important four-leaf clover rings, in which the flower is the undisputed protagonist.

