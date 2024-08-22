Anello Athena in oro rosa champagne 18 carati con diamanti
New Athena jewels by Annamaria Cammilli

Athena, often called Pallas in ancient times, was a goddess of Greek mythology associated with wisdom, war, but also with craftsmanship. And, until proven otherwise, quality jewelry is also an artisanal activity, which requires creativity, and at the same time wisdom. The Florentine brand Annamaria Cammilli has dedicated the Athena jewelry collection to the goddess, which plays with the geometric figure of the spiral.

Pendente Athena in oro rosa champagne 18 carati con diamanti
Athena series pendant, 18kt pink champagne gold with diamonds

The surface of rings, pendants and earrings is made in the different colors of gold, typical of the Maison, and envelops a luminous diamond in a play of shapes and geometries, enhanced by a delicate border of diamonds. In 2024, new pieces were added to the collection: a ring in 18-carat champagne rose gold with diamonds and a pendant made with the same material. The collection also includes jewelry made in 18-carat black lava gold with a central diamond and pavé of diamonds, in white gold and diamonds, but also with a variant with a central sapphire.
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con diamante centrale e pavé di diamanti
18K white gold ring with central diamond and diamond pavé

Pendente in oro lava nero 18Kt con diamante centrale e pavé di diamanti
18Kt black lava gold pendant with central diamond and diamond pavé
Orecchini Athena, in oro bianco ghiaccio 18Kt con zaffiro blu e pavé di diamanti
Athena earrings, in 18Kt ice white gold with blue sapphire and diamond pavé

