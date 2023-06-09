Together with the opening of the new Colombo Jewelery Boutique in the heart of Monza, the Lombard company is renewing its management. The distribution company based in Casatenovo (Lecco), which distributes brands such as Rolex, Pomellato, Leo Pizzo, Chanel, Mikimoto and many others, now also sees the business of his daughters Caterina and Benedetta Colombo alongside Dario Colombo. Gioielleria Colombo was founded in 1948 and with Dario Colombo it has become over time a point of reference in the area. The opening of the new Boutique in the heart of the city of Monza is scheduled for the summer weeks, while Caterina and Benedetta Colombo bear witness to the generational turnover, but following the path already traced. Caterina, born in 1996, works as a commercial director, while Benedetta is the marketing manager.
New opening and generational change for the Colombo Jewelery
