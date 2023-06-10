Annette Welander to infinity and beyond

Swedish design is appreciated all over the world for its ability to synthesize aesthetics and practicality. And this is also the key to understanding the jewels of Annette Welander, a designer born in Gothenburg and then moved to the capital, Stockholm. The jewels of the new collection, Lemniscate combine the idea of the purity of geometries inspired by architecture to transform themselves into jewels in a creative way. The word lemniscate in algebraic geometry indicates one of the many inverted eight-shaped curves, also used to indicate infinity.

The Lemniscate collection presents a complex construction of each of the pieces, made thanks to the craftsmanship and design skills. The style is also the result of the designer’s studies, who specialized in art history at the University of Gothenburg, then at the business school of the Institute for Higher Marketing and finally at the Berghs School of Communication in Stockholm, graduating in communication , branding and design. In short, the right mix before founding her Maison in 2018.

The gold is worked as a continuous piece by the house craftsmen, with a feminine, artistic and sinuous shape. The pieces in the collection are crafted in Stockholm with 18-karat ethical gold and Top Wesselton VVS diamonds (EF colour) from sustainable sources. The diamonds are displayed in a set which allows light to flood both sides of the diamonds, to enhance the reflections. The jewels are exclusively handmade to order.