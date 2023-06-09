Bracciale Jarretiere di Van Cleef & Arpels, con diamanti e rubini

Christie’s sells magnificent jewels for 62 million

The magnificent jewels of Christie’s in June totaled over 62 million dollars in New York. A result that the auction house considers exceptional. The sales concern The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, the collection of the woman who died in July 2022 and defined as a collector, philanthropist and icon of refinement, in addition to the usual appointment with the Magnificent Jewels. The two sales totaled precisely $62,252,390 and were sold at 117% by lower estimate of the range and 97% by value.

Collana di Van Cleef & Arpels con diamanti e zaffiri appartenuta a Anne Eisenhower
Van Cleef & Arpels necklace with diamonds and sapphires that belonged to Anne Eisenhower

Anne Eisenhower’s Magnificent Jewels totaled $11.5 million, at 141% from its lowest estimate and 100% by value. The sale included a series of jewels from the most important houses. The top lot was the Jarretière ruby and diamond bracelet, purchased by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 and manufactured by Van Cleef & Arpels. The bracelet realized a price tag of 4.5 million.

Bracciale rigido a forma di tigre di Cartier, com diamanti colorati e gemme appartenuto a Anne Eisenhower
Cartier tiger-shaped bangle with colored diamonds and gems that belonged to Anne Eisenhower

The Magnificent Jewels sale featured a mix of jewels from private collections, along with designer pieces from Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, Jar, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Verdura. The auction totaled 50.7 million. The jewels sold at 112% by their lowest estimate and 96% by value. The top lot of the sale was The Light of Peace, which made 13.6 million.

The Light of Peace Diamond, 126,76 ct
The Light of Peace Diamond, 126,76 ct

Anello con diamante colorato, diamanti bianchi e rubino
Anello con diamante colorato, diamanti bianchi e rubino

Collana di Chaumet art déco con diamanti e smeraldi
Collana di Chaumet art déco con diamanti e smeraldi

