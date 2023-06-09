Christie’s sells magnificent jewels for 62 million

The magnificent jewels of Christie’s in June totaled over 62 million dollars in New York. A result that the auction house considers exceptional. The sales concern The Magnificent Jewels of Anne Eisenhower, the collection of the woman who died in July 2022 and defined as a collector, philanthropist and icon of refinement, in addition to the usual appointment with the Magnificent Jewels. The two sales totaled precisely $62,252,390 and were sold at 117% by lower estimate of the range and 97% by value.

Anne Eisenhower’s Magnificent Jewels totaled $11.5 million, at 141% from its lowest estimate and 100% by value. The sale included a series of jewels from the most important houses. The top lot was the Jarretière ruby and diamond bracelet, purchased by Marlene Dietrich in 1937 and manufactured by Van Cleef & Arpels. The bracelet realized a price tag of 4.5 million.

The Magnificent Jewels sale featured a mix of jewels from private collections, along with designer pieces from Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, Jar, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Verdura. The auction totaled 50.7 million. The jewels sold at 112% by their lowest estimate and 96% by value. The top lot of the sale was The Light of Peace, which made 13.6 million.