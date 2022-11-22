









It produces about 3,000 bijoux a year: large, colorful, whimsical and sold all over the world. It is the activity of Thot Gioielli, a company from Chiuduno, a town near Bergamo (Italy). In a dozen years the founder, Susanna Lissignoli, has brought the brand to a solid position in the designer costume jewelery market. The designer bought old brass filigrees in Paris and brought them to Tuscany, near Arezzo, for a process that was then completed in Milan, where the setting with glass beads, rhinestones, resins or brass spheres took place. Not only that: she also uses vintage bijoux that are reworked and become almost unique pieces, often of large dimensions.



The autobiography describes the entrepreneur as the daughter of a collector of antique jewels, who from an early age cultivated an attraction for stones and metals, a passion for travel, art and fashion studies. Another passion is for history, which also inspires the creation of bijoux. And the brand name? It is inspired by Thot, an Egyptian divinity who transforms lead into gold and is depicted with a round headdress that metaphorically represents the ring, the precious object, but at the same time the circularity of the ring represents faith. Thot, according to the designer, metaphorically wants to unite several religions, the East with the West.













