









The most famous street in New York is Fifth Avenue. It is the great luxury shopping street, where the boutique windows sparkle and where, of course, the prices are adequate to the standard of contemporary luxury. There is, however, a possibility to wear a Fifth Avenue jewel without spending too much. The miracle happens if you wear the bijoux collection that has the same name, that is Fifth Avenue, signed Alviero Martini First Class. The collection is part of a series of fashion bijoux lines dedicated to famous locations around the world. It is not strange: years ago the Italian brand became famous for its bags with geographical maps. And a few months ago it has expanded its offer to the world of bijoux.



Fifth Avenue jewelry includes long chains with pendants, bracelets and bangles, rings and earrings of a certain size. They are all made of silver and then plated in yellow gold, with the addition of cubic ziconia crystals. Inside the bijoux there is the 1C monogram of the house.