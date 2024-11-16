Halo jewelry, that is, with a diamond surrounded by other smaller diamonds. It is a technique used in jewelry to increase the brightness of rings, earrings or pendants and which has also been adopted by Recarlo with the aim of offering an alternative to the classic solitaire ring. In this case, a heart-cut diamond is surrounded by small round diamonds, which create a play of light. The ring also has a name: Halo Heart and is part of the Anniversary Love collection by Recarlo.



The halo ring was invented during the Georgian era (1714-1837), often embellished with diamonds or pearls. The small diamonds arranged in a crown form a halo around the central diamond. In the Victorian era (1837-1901) this technique was extended to jewelry with colored precious stones, with an effect that recalls the shape of a flower. Halo was also a recurring motif in the Art Deco period. The Recarlo ring is personalized with its iconic heart-cut diamond and embellished with a pierced heart-shaped setting, and round diamonds on the shank.



All the jewels in the Halo line, solitaires, necklaces and earrings, are made both in the arctic gold version, Recarlo’s white gold, the result of a patented and exclusive rhodium plating of the brand that gives an exceptional brightness to the diamond, and in sunset gold, with the metal in the most yellow shade.

