Mumati, the jewels of brotherhood




The jewels of the brotherhood. This is how we could define the creations of Massimiliano and Tiziana Musardo, brother and sister creators and founders of Mumati. The brand was successful and now they have taken root in their region of origin: Puglia (Southern Italy). After opening a boutique in Lecce, they replicated in Gallipoli and, in partnership, in Bari and Tivoli. In short, a success story, marked by a series of awards: since 2016 Mumati jewels have also been present on the Asian and American market.

Orecchini in argento 925 con galvanica in oro giallo a 11 piccolo con ovalini di ametista e zirconi
To reach the finish line, brother and sister prepared well. Tiziana in 1997 graduated from the Goldsmith Arts School of Florence in setting, gemology, technical design in goldsmithing and history of the art of jewelery. After an internship in Jewelery Studies at Manchester City College, she obtained the Igi diplomas in diamonds and pearls. Massimiliano, on the other hand, graduated in 1997 from the Perseo school in Florence in stone setting and goldsmithing and continued his training in some of the most prestigious and historic goldsmith workshops made in Italy.
Orecchini della linea Medusa con topazio azzurro
Tre mono orecchini della linea Medusa in argento e zirconi
Baciamano in oro giallo e tormaline
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con tormalina taglio smeraldo
Anelli merletti in argento e galvanica oro giallo, bianco e rutenio
Anello in argento con galvanica oro rosa e rutenio nero, malachite
