Fei Liu, China in England




The jewels that are a bridge between East and West of the young designer Fei Liu.
From Hong Kong to Birmingham the road is long. And it is one that has moved Fei Liu, designer born in Chong Qin, China. His biography tells us that during a visit to Hong Kong when he was 19, was hit by the beauty of precious stones, equal but different from one another. After this thunderbolt, Fai Liu moved to study at Birmingham School of Jewellery, a institution known internationally.

Spilla in oro bianco, diamanti, rubellite e rubini
After graduation he crowned his dream, founding the Fei Liu Fine Jewellery. It was 2006 and since then has received several awards: Harper’s Bazaar China Jewellery Designer of the Year, the Lonmin Design Innovation Award, Choice Award Jewellery London International Jewellery Awards finalist. His recipe: Melt the oriental heritage and western design. Especially with the use of stones, the first love. Flowers, and some curl of oriental flavor, and prices ranging between 500 and 15000 pounds. The images on this page refer to the Whispering collection. Lavinia Andorno
Anello Arabella in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi per 2 carati, e madreperla su platino
Orecchini chandelier in oro, ametiste e granati
Orecchini in oro, onice e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti gialli e bianchi, 40 perle
Spilla Bird in Heaven in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e perla barocca
