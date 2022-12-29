









Aggressive, technical, flashy: the Excalibur Spider Huracán Sterrato Monobalancier by Roger Dubuis is a watch that does not go unnoticed: it is produced in a limited edition of just eight pieces. On the contrary, the high-speed journey that the Swiss brand has undertaken aboard supercars continues. The new model marks a new stage in the partnership between Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Squadra Corse. A pattern that looks like a painting with strong colors. It is no coincidence that the Excalibur Spider Huracán Sterrato MB was presented during Art Basel Miami, alongside the Huracán supercar. Roger Dubuis’ watch is powered by the RD630 calibre. A clockwork engine is specially designed to reflect the hexagonal air intakes of Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing cars, just as the symmetry of the twin barrels nods to the Huracán line and the fuel tanks of its supercars.



The watchmakers of the Swiss Maison have inclined the balance wheel to 12 degrees, to obtain maximum performance. Furthermore, its upside-down position at 12 o’clock recalls the rev counter of the Sterrato on the one hand and allows the wearer to freely observe the oscillations of the spiral, which is the heart of the timepiece, on the other. The date window is located at 6 o’clock. Seen from the case back, the semi-skeletal movement reveals a 360-degree oscillating weight, which reproduces the effect of the rim of a fast-spinning Hurácan, also emulating its design. Furthermore, the watch boasts 60 hours of power reserve.The materials were chosen for their lightness and strength, such as Smc carbon, which was used to make the 45mm case. It is a composite material nine times lighter than gold, which is used in a way that directly echoes the design of the monocoque chassis and body panels of the Lamborghini Huracán. The six pivotal minute markers have been enlarged to give the bezel a more expressive shape, reminiscent of the wheel arches of the Sterrato. These elements, fashioned from black DLC titanium, feature increased thickness to mirror the increased ground clearance of the supercar designed for action.Materials aside, what immediately catches the eye is the design, with the orange and red tones, clean lines that cross the dial from 12 to 7 and from 12 to 5 and recall the essential lines of the roll bar of the Dirt road. Another distinctive element is the crown: inspired by the wheel nuts of the Huracán. The camouflage motif strap has a quick release system that allows for a quick change: to create this design it was necessary to vulcanize together different colored plates using a specific process that requires a time 30% longer than that required for a normal strap . The inner side, on the other hand, is in black rubber and features the motif of the Pirelli Super Trofeo R tyres.