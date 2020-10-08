Morellato’s groumette format

, bracciale, COLLANE — October 8, 2020 at 4:23 am

Back to the Future. To be precise in the Eighties, when large chains were necessarily part of the women’s jewels box. Not that it has changed much, after all: the jewels with groumette chains have never disappeared. Now, however, they are definitely back in vogue, as Morellato knows well, who re-proposes the chain factor with a collection called Unica. The chains are soft, used for large necklaces or bracelets. But the groumettes are also used for earrings.

The bijoux are made of metal in the yellow gold version, also with crystal pavé, or in the silver color. There is also a ring with a generous structure, to emphasize the preciousness of the interweaving chain illuminated by the crystals. The recommended prices are, as always, chained down: a choker necklace with crystals has a recommended price tag of 89 or 99 euros depending on the model, but for earrings it goes down to 59 euros and for a bracelet you spend 69 euros.
