Fernando Jorge on fire











Flames, fire and sparks: the new collection by Fernando Jorge, a young Brazilian designer based in London, one of the most imaginative creatives around, is inspired by everything around the heat aroused by a fire. The collection, in fact, is divided into many lines, all inspired by the same topic: Beacon, Blaze, Fire, Flame, Flare, Flicker, Gleam, Ignite and Kindle. Just as the flames move continuously, changing their shape, so Fernando Jorge’s jewels seem animated by the same variations.



The jewels are made of 18K yellow or rose gold, with soft, rounded lines, but with sudden flashes and precious stones that creep between the tongues of fire. Put together, the flames are also reminiscent of a paisley pattern, with an immediate decorative effect. Colors are provided by gems like emeralds, Paraíba tourmaline, rubellite, imperial topaz, citrine, amethyst, rose quartz. But in the collection there are also jewels that rely only on gold to simulate flames. But there is also a line of high jewelry, High Flare, which includes diamonds. Some of these jewels have been offered exclusively by Net-à-Porter.



















