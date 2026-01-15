Vicenzaoro January 2024. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Vicenzaoro January 2024.

The VO Awards Finalists

Brands and designers selected for the competition organized as part of Vicenzaoro January.

Vicenzaoro January marks the debut of the VO Awards, honoring jewelry companies and designers. This marks the return, with a new look, of the Palladio Awards that were held a few years ago. The names of the finalists selected by the technical jury are now also known: three for each of the eight categories, which also reflect the product areas into which the jewelry fair is divided: Icon, Look, and Creation. Two special categories are also dedicated to the chain, a distinctive element of the Italian goldsmith tradition, and to the creations of young talents under 30.

The 24 selected jewels will be displayed in a dedicated exhibition area in the lounge of Hall 7. The jury’s vote, which will count 70% of the final decision, will take place on Thursday afternoon, behind closed doors. The remaining 30% will be determined by the vote of industry professionals: buyers, visitors, companies, representatives of associations, institutions, and the media, from Friday, January 16th to Sunday morning, January 18th, via a QR code.

Gioielli a Vicenzaoro.
Gioielli a Vicenzaoro.

VO AWARDS 2026 FINALISTS

BEST IN ICON – HIGH END JEWELLERY
• Cammilli Firenze: Hypnose Ring
• Fullord: Zest of Life Earrings
• Lobortas Classic Jewelry House: Kaleidoscope Pendant Necklace – Aurora’s Treasure

Cammilli Firenze
Cammilli Firenze

Fullord
Fullord

Lobortas
Lobortas

BEST IN ICON – ONE OF A KIND JEWELLERY
• Alessio Boschi: Jubilee Ring
• Crivelli: Like Unique Choker
• Nanis Italian Jewels: Nodo Necklace
Alessio Boschi
Alessio Boschi

Crivelli
Crivelli
Nanis
Nanis

BEST IN LOOK – FASHION JEWELLERY
• Lucedimieiocchi: Finally Bracelet
• Ti Sento: The Structure Line Necklace
• Mesh: Lisa Ring

Lucedeimieiocchi
Lucedeimieiocchi

Tisento
Tisento
Mesh
Mesh

BEST IN LOOK – FINE JEWELLERY
• BE8 Jewels: ALÆ Necklace
• Kinraden: Isadora Ring
• Marcela Salvador: Ciuri Necklace

Be8 Jewels
Be8 Jewels

Kinraden
Kinraden

Marcela Salvador
Marcela Salvador

BEST IN CREATION – SILVER MANUFACTURING

• Aucella: Bracelet and The Nymphs of Light earrings
• Aurum: 960 Silver Ring
• Silvex: Close to Me Necklace

Aucella
Aucella

Silvex
Silvex

Aurum
Aurum

BEST IN CREATION – GOLD MANUFACTURING
• D’Orica: Ely Torchon 0141 Necklace
• Femar: Waves Bracelet
• Unoaerre: Chicchissimo Bracelet
D'Orica
D'Orica

Femar
Femar

Unoaerre
Unoaerre

BEST IN SPECIAL – CHAIN
• Better Silver: Tennis Fine Precision
• Chokas Jewelry: The Woven Light
• Karizia: GD E CH222 400 Necklace
Better Silver
Better Silver

Chokas
Chokas

Karizia
Karizia

BEST IN SPECIAL – YOUNG (UNDER 30)
• Plah: Guacamaya Earrings
• Elena Moscara – Diálogos Soulful Jewelry: Meta-Florea Necklace
• Roya Ammari: Dream No. 83 Ring
Plah
Plah

Elena Moscara
Elena Moscara

Roya Ammari
Roya Ammari

THE AWARDS CEREMONY
The announcement ceremony for the first edition of the VO Awards will be held on Sunday at 6:30 pm at the Teatro Palladio.

As a hub for the global jewelry community, Vicenzaoro makes its strategic assets available to the industry: trends, expertise, and innovation become tools for market intelligence and strategic planning. This is also how we understand the value of this initiative.
Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion IEG

Matteo Farsura
Matteo Farsura

The VO Awards were created to highlight product excellence, identify the evolutionary trajectories of contemporary design, and stimulate a virtuous exchange between creativity, manufacturing, sustainability, technological advancement, and distribution.
Michela Amenduni, Product Marketing & Communication Manager Jewellery & Fashion IEG

Michela Amenduni
Michela Amenduni

THE TECHNICAL JURY
Twelve experts make up the technical jury, a multidisciplinary pool of leading figures from the international jewelry, fashion, gemology, manufacturing, retail, and communications sectors, called upon to apply their expertise in a multidimensional analysis of the competing creations.

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION: Damiano Zito (CEO & Chairman at Progold S.p.A., president of The Vicenza Symposium)
PRODUCTION AND MANUFACTURING: Nicolò Rapone (Chief Operations Officer of Bulgari)
SUSTAINABILITY: Alice Vanni (CSR Director; Member of the Board of Directors at Italpreziosi) and Iris Van Der Veken (Executive Director & Secretary General, WJI – Watches & Jewelery Initiative 2030; Member of the 100 Women @ Davos Inclusive Leadership Council)
DISTRIBUTION: Stéphanie Hernandez Barragan (Buying and Marketing Director for Watches & Jewelry Galeries Lafayette Group), Costanza and Candido Operti (Owners and administrators Antica Orologeria Candido Operti)
GEMMOLOGY: Rui Galopim De Carvalho (Gem Education Consultant)
DESIGN: Carolina Bucci (Designer Carolina Bucci Florence)
TREND: Paola De Luca (TRENDVISION Jewelery + Forecasting Founder & Creative Director)
MEDIA: Kyle Roderick (Fine jewelry and timepiece journalist for Forbes.com; author and photo editor of Bejeweled: The World of Ethical Jewelry (Rizzoli, 2019), founder and editor of @bijouxreview) and Federica Frosini (Editor in Chief VO+ Jewelry Magazine).
Technical sponsors of the VO Awards are Artexpo and JEI.N solutions 3D.

