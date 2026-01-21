The American Maison’s latest watchmaking innovations are presented during LVMH Watch Week.

The new Chronograph collection and three new watches: Tiffany & Co. is presenting them at LVMH Watch Week (Milan, January 19-21), which also brings together eight other Maisons from the French Group’s watchmaking portfolio. The new creations celebrate a watchmaking tradition spanning over 175 years and are unveiled alongside rare watches and historical documents from the Tiffany Archives. LVMH Watch Week is also an opportunity for Tiffany & Co. to tell its story in watchmaking through four themes: Watchmaking Legacy, Art of Gem-Setting, Design Legacy, and Heritage.



Watchmaking Legacy honors Tiffany & Co.’s long legacy of chronograph craftsmanship, celebrating the 160th anniversary of the Tiffany Timing Watch, one of the first American stopwatches, introduced in 1866. Continuing this tradition, the Maison presents a contemporary reinterpretation of the Tiffany Timer. The new collection debuts with a limited edition of 60 pieces featuring a platinum case and exquisite jewelry details, including baguette diamonds at the indexes and a miniature version of Tiffany & Co.’s iconic Bird on a Rock in 18k gold, positioned on the winding rotor of the customized El Primero chronograph movement.



Art of Gem-setting also celebrates a selection of precious archival timepieces spanning the 19th century to the present day. This chapter takes shape with the launch of the new Eternity Baguette models. For the first time, the Eternity collection features bezels set with baguette-cut stones and introduces a self-winding mechanical movement in a non-limited edition model. The Eternity collection confirms its signature style with 12 precious stones of different cuts marking the hours. One model features topaz, emerald, and sapphire bezels, while the other sparkles with baguette-cut diamonds.



Design Legacy demonstrates Tiffany & Co.’s style, balancing tradition with cutting-edge creativity. The Maison expands its creative horizons and pays tribute to Jean Schlumberger, a designer whose creations defined the aesthetic of mid-century jewelry. Today, Tiffany watches reinterpret his legacy with the Sixteen Stone collection, inspired by the iconic 1959 design. The new 36 mm model features a luminous mother-of-pearl dial and the signature rotating ring featuring diamonds and a gold cross-stitch motif. Le cadran de la montre, qui abrite un anneau rotatif, est orné d’un motif en point de croix en or jaune 18 carats. Le boîtier est en or blanc 18 carats et serti de 433 diamants, pour un total de plus de 3,8 carats.



Tiffany also introduces a new model to the Eternity by Tiffany collection: the Eternity Baguette. The timepiece features a 36 mm round case in 18k white gold, entirely set with diamonds, and is distinguished by a bezel set with baguette-cut stones, used for the first time in this collection. This discreet reference to the eternity ring design complements the line’s signature gemstone indexes. The Eternity Baguette is available in two versions: the Eternity Baguette Diamond, with a diamond bezel and aquamarine indexes, and the Eternity Baguette Blue Gradient, with a sapphire, topaz, and emerald bezel, paired with diamond indexes on the dial.





