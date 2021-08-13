









How to clean, store and polish your coral jewelry. Here are some useful tips for those who want a brilliant coral ♦ ︎

Coral jewels are very beautiful and are often worn especially in summer (but not only): a coral necklace is perfect with a light dress and, perhaps, on tanned skin. But how do you clean coral jewelry? And how can you keep rings, necklaces and earrings made with coral? Here are some useful tips for cleaning and storing your coral jewelry.



Before discovering how to clean and preserve coral, it is good to make a premise. Coral is commonly regarded as a simple material, like a stone. But this is not the case: the coral is made up of thousands of tiny organisms a few identical millimeters large, genetically called polyps (obviously not polyps with tentacles and suckers): their calcium carbonate secretions form the solid structure that develops the branches. coral. In short, it must be understood that coral is unique and also very delicate. Like pearls, for example, coral should be worn often.

Opaque coral. With the passing of time often the coral can become opaque. The brilliance of the newly purchased jewel disappears and remains a reflexless surface. This is because the superficial coral polishing, obtained during the workmanship of the craftsman who made the jewel, has been eliminated from everyday use. To ruin the coral are, in particular, sweat, skin acidity and cosmetic substances. So if you want to wear a coral necklace keep it away from body creams, perfumes and deodorants. Another tip: Avoid keeping the coral in sunlight, too high temperature can ruin it. Better keep the coral jewel in a drawer, indoors.

Methods of cleaning. Coral is a delicate material and should be handled with care. One of the methods to clean the coral is to immerse it in a basin of water, where a few drops of detergent have been dissolved. Some recommend ammonia, but it must be used with caution because it can ruin the jewel. After bathing the coral for about half an hour, you can pass a cloth or use a cotton swab to remove any dirt that has softened with washing.

How to polish the coral. If the coral is very damaged, polishing is the same as that of origin, it is best to turn to an orefice. Another less risky method is to use simple olive oil: pour a few drops on a soft cloth and pass the fabric over the coral. To prevent it from becoming opaque, twice a year you can rub the coral in a cotton cloth, perhaps soaked with liquid wax, not too vigorously. in the case of a necklace, a good habit is also to change the inner thread to the jewel every two or three years.













