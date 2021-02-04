Milano Jewelry Week returns in June











Technical restart tests: vaccines and the effectiveness of health measures offer Prodes, the organizer of the Milan Jewelry Week, the certainty of fixing the second edition from 3 to 6 June. To remain in the field of jewelry, Vicenzaoro, which however is a completely different type of fair, has instead already established the return of the full-blown event from 10 to 14 September, while Oroarezzo is scheduled for 12 to 15 June. Naturally in the belief that we are slowly but surely emerging from the pandemic tunnel.



The second Milan Jewelry Week, in any case, includes exhibitions, vernissages, exhibitions of international galleries and schools, award evenings, workshops, cocktail parties and performances. Objective: to tell the jewel in all its forms from multiple points of view, from history to technique, passing through the contamination with art and fashion. Among the appointments there are Artistar Jewels (a competition), The Jewelry Hub, Jewelry Drops and Talent Show, as well as didactic-training moments by teachers and experts in the sector who will hold conferences and workshops to which it will be possible to access upon registration. Among these John Moore, one of the most authoritative and well-known names in contemporary jewelry who, in addition to giving a lecture, will unveil pieces created specifically for Milano Jewelry Week.



Artistar Jewels, now in its eighth edition, will be organized again at Palazzo Bovara (Corso Venezia 51) and will collect the jewels of 200 artists and designers from 40 different countries. The Jewelry Hub will showcase the latest news from 40 brands “selected according to very stringent criteria” in a setting with a strong visual impact set up in a building full of history in the center of Milan. It is the most business area, with the possibility of buying the pieces on display. Jewelry Drops, on the other hand, is a phyigital collective in which international artists and designers will take part, both in presence and remotely, with the result of giving life to a dynamic and original exhibition space that will offer an overview of the jewel.

















