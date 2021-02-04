Passion and Mont Blanc in the new Buccellati high jewelery











The passion of the Buccellati Maison consists in proposing a style that is renewed over time, but is always faithful to its origins. So it is perhaps not surprising that one of the pieces that attracted the most attention in the new high jewelery collection presented during Paris Couture Week 2021 is called Passion. It is a ring in white and yellow gold, with a 10.72 carat rubellite and diamonds. In the same collection, another creation that sparked the imagination is, instead, the Polvere di Luna set, which includes a necklace combined with light pendants.



The style is the unmistakable one of the Maison founded by Mario Buccellati a little over a century ago and now directed from the creative point of view by Andrea Buccellati (the property is instead of the Richemont group). Another piece in full Buccellati-style is the Mont Blanc ring, which replaces the snow on the summit with a pearl that rises from a zigzag design surrounding the yellow gold bezel. It goes without saying that the classic embroidery of bracelets, earrings and necklaces is not lacking. On the other hand, it is the Maison’s factory stamp.















