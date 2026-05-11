A project by the Milanese jewelry house with designer Emanuella Pisetti.

Art and jewelry come together in Venice. On the occasion of the Venice Art Biennale, the high jewelry brand Garatti Milano presents The Shapes of Lights, an exclusive project created in collaboration with Emanuella Pisetti, collector, patron, artist, and architect, and founder of Ella Gallery. The Venice Venice Hotel, overlooking the Grand Canal, displays the Ella Art 2026 works, crafted from brass and 24-karat gold plating, bridging art and design. Essential, modular forms act as spatial devices, representing the synthesis of Emanuella Pisetti’s creative vision.



The collaboration is in partnership with Garatti, a high jewelry brand known for its expertise in rare diamonds and fancy-colored stones. The Shapes of Lights is intended as an immersive experience reserved for a select audience of collectors and protagonists from the world of art and design.

