The events scheduled during the goldsmith trade fair.

Oroarezzo (May 9-12, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi), an event dedicated to the jewelry, gold, and silversmith business community, is ready to begin. Oroarezzo is also an opportunity for training and information, essential in the current historical context, and the IEG organizers have planned a substantial program of meetings.

Saturday, May 9. The seminar program opens with an in-depth discussion on Geopolitical Tensions, Conflicts, and Tariffs: Reactions from the Italian Goldsmith Sector (3:00–4:00 PM), organized by Club degli Orafi Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo. The meeting, moderated by Laura Biason, General Manager of Club degli Orafi, offers an up-to-date analysis of global trade dynamics, markets, exports, and the impact of raw material volatility. It features contributions from Stefania Trenti and Daniela Corsini, Head of Industry and Local Economies Research and CFA – Senior Economist at Intesa Sanpaolo’s Research Department, respectively; Sara Giusti, Industry Research Economist at Intesa Sanpaolo; and Giordana Giordini, President of Confindustria Toscana Sud.



Sunday, May 10. Confcommercio Federpreziosi Observatory (11:00–12:00). Confcommercio Federpreziosi Director Steven Tranquilli will moderate the discussion between National President Stefano Andreis, Deputy Vice President Vincenzo Aucella, Elena Spanò, and Samuele Dini, President and Vice President of Federpreziosi Confcommercio Firenze Arezzo, offering an updated snapshot of Italian jewelry companies and their prospects. Following (12:15–1:00 PM), the seminar “Reaching the World: Digital Marketing for Jewelry in the Era of New Markets” will focus on digital marketing, an operational update presented by Laura Biason, General Manager of the Club degli Orafi Italia, on strategies for competing in global markets, including artificial intelligence, new platforms, and changing purchasing behaviors.

Monday, May 11th. First Oroarezzo International Congress: The Global Outlook 2026 (4:00–6:30 PM), bringing together institutions and stakeholders to outline concrete scenarios and tools for business growth. Organized by IEG with Confindustria Federorafi, ICE, and Afemo, the conference will focus on the main strategic areas and market diversification opportunities for jewelry companies in India, Mercosur, and the African continent, not to mention the supply chains of the USA and Canada, France, and Switzerland. It will also touch on issues such as access to credit, financial risk management, and asset security. Speakers include Ciro Rapacciuolo, Senior Economist – Economic Outlook and Forecasts at the Confindustria Research Center; Roberto Corciulo, Founder and CEO of IC&Partners; Patrizia Mauro, General Director of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo; Fabio Colombo, Manager of the Italy Sales Center for SMEs at Sace; Antonio Caputo, Commander of the Anti-Counterfeiting and Product Safety Group of the Special Unit for Goods and Services; and Alessandra Pastorelli, Embassy Counsellor, Head of Office II for Guidance and Supervision at ICE.



Monday, May 11. AIFM seminar on surface treatments for jewelry, goldsmiths, and fashion accessories: between tradition and innovation: the focus extends to production processes and technologies applied to manufacturing. The presentations by Massimo Innocenti, Associate Professor, Ugo Schiff Department of Chemistry at the University of Florence, Luca Magagnin, G. Natta Department of Chemistry, Materials, and Chemical Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Milan and President of AIFM, and Mario Savona of Helmut Fischer Italia, will focus on solutions for optimizing the use of precious metals, improving product performance, and integrating sustainability and competitiveness into production processes.

Monday, May 11. Precious Fashion 2027–2028 – Impulse returns (May 11, 11:30–1:00 PM), curated by Leather & Luxury. Product designer Joy Severini offers an interpretation of emerging trends through the concept of impulse as a design and strategic lever, constructing visual scenarios that interpret contemporary socio-cultural needs in relation to social changes, collective imaginations, and aesthetic directions useful for constructing meaning and identity for the fashion accessories supply chain. Emanuele Rugoni, Sales and Product Manager for X-Rite Pantone, will share the heart of the company’s mission: transforming color perception into reliable data.



Oroarezzo will also host the Première competition, conceived by Beppe Angiolini, Art Director of Oroarezzo and Honorary President of the National Chamber of Fashion Buyers, with 53 companies from all of Italy’s goldsmith districts submitting their creations. These unique pieces are based on the 2026 theme: The Invisible Weight of Sweetness, a concept that encourages designing jewelry that harmonizes with the body, combining lightness, wearability, and design quality.