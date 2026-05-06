The Milanese auction house presents a catalog of 268 lots in its May 27th sale.

At its May 27th auction, Faraone Casa d’Aste presents a catalog of 268 lots and numerous jewelry pieces from major fashion houses. The sale will be held at its headquarters at Via Monte Napoleone 9, Milan, live-streamed on the MyFaraone app and by phone, and divided into three sessions.



Alongside international brands such as Bulgari, Cartier, Buccellati, Pomellato, David Webb, and Faraone, standout pieces include an 8.50-carat sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds, a 3.40-carat emerald ring flanked by cushion-cut diamonds, a 3.81-carat diamond, a 3.13-carat octagonal diamond ring, antique brooches, and iconic creations such as Bulgari’s Gemme Nummarie. The necklace, featuring a curb chain and a diamond-set coin, features the engraving “Roman Empire Constantinum II 323–361 Ad Maiora” on the back.



A Cartier Love bracelet in its smallest size in rose gold, complete with box, complements the selection with bold, statement rings. In the third session, Buccellati offers some of the most iconic lots, including a flexible band bracelet with cabochon sapphires, a Gianmaria Buccellati bangle with cabochon rubies and diamonds, a first-edition Hawaii necklace, and rings with sapphires, emeralds, and coral, all bearing the Milanese Maison’s hallmark.



In addition to jewelry, the sale also features collectible watches from Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Rolex, Cartier, and Bulgari. A yellow gold Rolex Day-Date sits alongside technically refined creations such as the Jaeger-LeCoultre Ultra Thin Réserve de Marche in rose gold. Alongside these classics, more contemporary expressions emerge, such as an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Gonzalo in steel, a Gérald Genta in white gold and diamonds, and two Vacheron Constantin watches: a ref. 6038 from around 1955 and a Patrimony ref. 6319 from the late 1950s, both in yellow gold with an alligator strap. Completing the selection are a limited-edition Cartier desk clock and a Tank Must de Cartier, both created for the Maison’s 150th anniversary, objects that transform the measurement of time into an aesthetic experience.

The auction also includes a section of silverware by Buccellati.

