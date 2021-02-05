Maria Kovadi, jewels without borders











The jewels of Maria Kondakova-Kaltsidis and her Maison, Maria Kovadi ♦ ︎

Her history is rich, as her name indicates: Maria Kondakova-Kaltsidis. She is a designer with Russian and Greek origins, who lives and works in Zurich. Not only that: her jewels are made in Italy, while she studied in London at Central Saint Martins, and in America, at Gia. In short, Maria is a person with an international culture and experience. For simplicity she has called its Maison with the name of Maria Kovadi and her mission is to create original jewels, often unique pieces. She founded her brand in 2007, but the debut on the stage of important jewelery took place with Baselworld 2016. She also won the Lonmin Design Innovation Award in platinum.

The designer fell in love with the world of jewelery design in Italy, where her jewels are made.



The style is eclectic: in more traditional pieces there are jewels like those of the Tell me collection, which include words and short funny phrases. But also a cuff bracelet embroidered with gold, diamonds and silk threads. In short, different worlds united under the same brand. This is exactly what is expected of a designer with a multiple legacy. Alessia Mongrando

















