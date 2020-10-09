Michael Kors for the fall











Michael Kors is one of the strong and global brands in the fashion world. And, as such, it also regularly presents collections that concern the world of accessories twice a year. Indeed, the American designer believes that accessories are the exclamation point of any outfit. For autumn 2020, therefore, here is the Brilliance collection of fashion bijoux. Sparkling stones are actually synthetic, but they sparkle enough to compete with real stones.



Each brilliant stone is, in fact, a high quality cubic zirconia, sufficient to provide brilliance and clarity to attract the eye on necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings proposed in the classic colors of gold jewelry, that is with golden metal in shades of yellow , pink and white. Prices in Europe are quite low considering that the Michael Kors brand is in fashion: they range from 89 euros for the smaller stud earrings, 99 euros for the bracelet to 129 euros for the necklace with a light point.

















