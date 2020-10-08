asta, news — October 8, 2020 at 4:30 am

Giada beats diamonds at Sotheby’s auction




Top and flop at the high jewelery auction organized by Sotheby’s in Hong Kong. In summary: disappointment with precious stones, enthusiasm for jade. Overall, however, the sale of Magnificent Jewels totaled over $ 39.2 million, which is no small amount. To disappoint, in particular, were jewels considered the bestq pieces. Starting with the ring with a 118.88 carat unheated cushion cut Royal Blue Burmese sapphire, ranked at the top of its category. The jewel was withdrawn without being sold. Identical destiny for a vivid blue diamond with a flawless pear-shaped interior of 4.84 carats, set in a platinum and rose gold ring next to two brilliant-cut diamonds. Estimated at $ 8.4 million, it found no buyers

Zaffiro non riscaldato di 118,88 carati
And not sold were also two pear-shaped disassembled diamonds weighing 15.83 and 15.25 carats, estimated at 2.5 million. So far the flops. But the successes are also to be recorded. Jade, a stone that is legendary in Asia, got its revenge with a necklace of 43 imperial jadeite pearls, a name reserved for the highest quality stone, which sold for 8.1 million dollars. But, in truth, a 5.22-carat brilliant-cut fancy deep blue diamond, set on a platinum and white gold ring, also sold for 4.4 million, just above its highest estimate.
Collana di imperial giada
Success also for a 6.41-carat unheated pigeon blood-colored Burmese ruby, mounted on an 18-karat yellow and white gold ring and surrounded by diamonds, designed by Forms, a high-end jewelery house in Hong Kong. The jewel was sold for 2.8 million dollars. Somewhat surprisingly, however, an 18-karat white and rose gold ring designed by Nicholas Lieou was not awarded, with a 24.88-carat jadeite cabochon paired with a 2.08-carat fancy vivid oval purplish pink diamond . Er estimated to be up to $ 1.9 million. Federico Graglia

Rubino birmano color sangue di piccione non riscaldato da 6,41 carati, montato su un anello in oro giallo e bianco di 18 carati, circondato da diamanti, progettato da Forms
Orecchini con diamanti intense blue
Anello con diamante vivid blue di 4,84 carati
Anello con giada e diamante pink di Nicholas Lieou
