Giada beats diamonds at Sotheby’s auction











Top and flop at the high jewelery auction organized by Sotheby's in Hong Kong. In summary: disappointment with precious stones, enthusiasm for jade. Overall, however, the sale of Magnificent Jewels totaled over $ 39.2 million, which is no small amount. To disappoint, in particular, were jewels considered the bestq pieces. Starting with the ring with a 118.88 carat unheated cushion cut Royal Blue Burmese sapphire, ranked at the top of its category. The jewel was withdrawn without being sold. Identical destiny for a vivid blue diamond with a flawless pear-shaped interior of 4.84 carats, set in a platinum and rose gold ring next to two brilliant-cut diamonds. Estimated at $ 8.4 million, it found no buyers



And not sold were also two pear-shaped disassembled diamonds weighing 15.83 and 15.25 carats, estimated at 2.5 million. So far the flops. But the successes are also to be recorded. Jade, a stone that is legendary in Asia, got its revenge with a necklace of 43 imperial jadeite pearls, a name reserved for the highest quality stone, which sold for 8.1 million dollars. But, in truth, a 5.22-carat brilliant-cut fancy deep blue diamond, set on a platinum and white gold ring, also sold for 4.4 million, just above its highest estimate.



Success also for a 6.41-carat unheated pigeon blood-colored Burmese ruby, mounted on an 18-karat yellow and white gold ring and surrounded by diamonds, designed by Forms, a high-end jewelery house in Hong Kong. The jewel was sold for 2.8 million dollars. Somewhat surprisingly, however, an 18-karat white and rose gold ring designed by Nicholas Lieou was not awarded, with a 24.88-carat jadeite cabochon paired with a 2.08-carat fancy vivid oval purplish pink diamond . Er estimated to be up to $ 1.9 million. Federico Graglia




















