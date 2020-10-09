Hermès Lignes Sensibles











Sixth high jewelery collections by Hermès designed by Pierre Hardy, creative director of the Parisian Maison’s Jewelery since 2010. The collection is called Lignes Sensibles and consists of 45 pieces. A great collection, then. Indeed, it consists of five lines: A l’écoute, Ondes miroir, Hermès Réseau lumière, Contre la peau and Hermès Faire. But perhaps the most striking jewel is the Contre la peau necklace, described as a gold lattice sprinkled with 867 brilliant-cut diamonds: it can be worn both as a rivière and as a scarf, and it is also a piece that testifies to the difficult art of weaving a gold mesh: not for nothing is it a collection of high jewelery.



In addition to the classic diamonds of various colors, the collection also uses semi-precious stones such as tourmalines, opals, citrines and quartzes. Regarding the style, Hardy explained that his goal of the collection was to make jewelry as close to the skin as possible and that to do this he was also inspired by tools such as medical stethoscopes, those objects that doctors use to listen to the breath or the heartbeat.



A satin rose gold bracelet inlaid with pink quartz and cabochon looks like it was designed to become part of the body. And this symbiosis between jewelry and skin, arms, neck, hands was enhanced by the images of Ange Leccia, photographer, painter and film maker, a magician in interpreting the secret (and sensitive) life of things.

















