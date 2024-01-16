What’s better than a diamond and a jewel to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Messika, a Parisian maison that uses diamonds as the main ingredient in its high jewelery recipe, is preparing for the Valentine’s Day with a careful choice of its creations. Designer Valérie Messika offers the classic mix of fantasy and classicism, gold and the most precious stones. But the maison’s jewels are always made with an extra ingredient: the originality that makes even the most classic model modern. Jewelry presented in the imaginative images of Isabelle Bonjean.



In addition to gold, for men and women, Messika also offers variants of the Move Titanium Collection, with diamonds moving between two. The Fiery collection, however, is immediately recognizable for its eclectic pear-cut diamond, set in an elongated teardrop shape. The other recommended collection is Joy Cœur, which features diamonds cut in the eternal silhouette of the heart.

