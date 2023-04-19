Sixties, technicolor, cinemascope. The myth of American cinema was formed around the film formats and colors of films and large spaces. Like those chosen by Messika for her jewels. The protagonists are old Pontiac cars and new models, such as Kendall Jenner and the dancer and actor Alton Mason. The Parisian Maison founded by Valérie Messika has chosen the scenario of the American desert, which evokes films and road trips in the history of culture and entertainment.



Kendall has a very powerful natural presence in front of the camera. In one glance, she is there. She embodies values that resonate with our home: an accomplished and confident woman, well in tune with modern times. This is the strength of Maison Messika, which is rooted in the zeitgeist. In our second show, Alton was our male model. This combination has been a huge success. Rooted in the world of fashion. Always on the move, Alton dances and acts. He works perfectly with our energy.

Valerie Messika

The images are the result of the work of international fashion photographer Chris Colls in the desert of Palm Springs and Valérie Messika. Red, Blue and Purple were the guiding colours. The two protagonists wear the jewels of the D-Vibes and Move line, two classic collections of the Maison.