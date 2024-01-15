Jewelery for men, but without taking the concept too far. In perfect harmony with the current theme of genderless, Vuitton launches a line of men’s jewelry. White, yellow and diamond gold, but also titanium, for bracelets, chains and pendants inspired by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, founder of the French Maison which is part of the LVMH group. The collection is named after him: Gaston-Louis Vuitton, innovator and collector who transformed a luggage company into a luxury concept, with the brand’s icon reproduced (and copied) on bags, clothes and jewellery. The new line was conceived by the artistic director for Vuitton watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof.



The collection is divided into three lines with 16 pieces and two masterpieces. All the rings, pendants, necklaces, medals, gourmette, bracelets and earrings feature the classic monogram as a decorative element together with the initials LV enclosed in a circle. Iconic elements that alternate on the surface of the jewels, with the interlude of diamonds. They are jewels that cost 10-15,000 euros, intended for young men, who are not afraid to deal with the luxury intended for the female public. Who knows if Gaston-Louis Vuitton would have worn them too.

