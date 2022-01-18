









As a child Liza Borzaya had the nickname of puppet, which in Russian is called Pinocchio. Many years later, she had the temptation to call his Maison of jewelry. Like the character of the fairy tale written by Carlo Collodi. Then, however, Liza Borzaya simply gave her name to the Moscow-based fine jewelry brand and New York office. She defines her style as “bold, but beautiful, bright, but elegant, status, but not trivial. And that’s right.



It could be added that her jewels are crossed by that passion that is common in the Russian people, by a romanticism that is fascinated by nature and by the trust that many passionate customers place in the designer. Her business card, she says, was a bracelet with swallows that she created for herself in 2011, after working five years in a large European Maison. In 2015 he founded her brand. Liza Borzaya works on commission: she asks how much she wants to spend the client and gets to work. If the sketch on paper is approved (and it practically always happens), she realizes the jewel. Even the goldsmith’s work is carried out by her team of artisans, who also take care of the delicate interventions with colored enamel.















