The authentic simulated jewelry of Dani K











Jewelry with diamonds and simulated gemstones. And silver instead of gold. But the effect is convincing ♦

Some years ago there was the appointment in Baselworld for the baptism of Dani (we talked about here) brand created by Daniel K, ie Daniel Koren. Dani means a collection of jewelry in sterling silver with simulated diamonds, but perfectly executed to keep the shine that every stone can produce.



They are real jewels, a luxury suitable to be worn both day and night. The American designer, with origin Italian and Persian, chose a proposal for artisanal jewelry, to ensure the best possible quality (he says in the video that you see on this page). Now Dani returns to the great jewels of the Swiss event with the new pieces of his collection. The formula has remained the same, but the offer was extended further, with colored stones, necklaces with pendants, gaudy rings, which are difficult to distinguish from jewelry with no artificial gemstones. Lavinia Andorno















