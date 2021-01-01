James Rivière, the journey continues











Art or jewelry? Both aspects are brought together in the work of James Rivière ♦ ︎

On the new site of James Rivière, the stage name of Vincenzo Teora Rivière, there is a short autobiography:

“He is considered one of the greatest jewelry designers of the 20th century. He is a versatile artist and he is also a designer, sculptor “reads.

Yet, despite this, James Rivière almost never participates in public events. 50 years have passed since his debut: he began his official career as a designer participating in the Milan Triennale and where he won jewelry competitions in 1972 and 1973. His artistic path is truly unique: among the most curious aspects there is the use of meteorite fragments for some of the unique pieces, including the one created for Pope Benedict XVI.

The jewels created by James Riviere are also present in some museums and private collections in the world, including the Monolite bracelet, exhibited at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs du Louvre, Paris.

The artist-jeweler also invented his own expressive language. For example, the triangle represents creativity and dynamism. The square rationalism and concreteness. The circle completeness and perfection. In short, jewels are not simply objects to wear, but also symbols to reflect.



Also his story follows a different path from that of other creatives: at the age of 25 Rivière was nominated honorary professor for a seminar on metal plastic forms at the University of Gdansk. He then participated in the establishment of the Goldsmith Design Center and at the IED, the European Institute of Design. The unique pieces of the artist are born between Via Montenapoleone and Via Bigli, in the heart of Milan, and are intended for a select group of private collectors. Cosimo Muzzano
















